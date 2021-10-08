70°F
Faces of Nevada's death row

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2021 - 12:14 pm
 
Eight of the 64 inmates currently awaiting execution on Nevada's death row are seen in a screenshot.

Nevada’s death row houses dozens of inmates who were found guilty of first-degree murder in cases with at least one “aggravating circumstance,” such as another felony conviction.

Some of the condemned have killed multiple people, including children. Others ended the lives of elderly victims. Some shot police officers or strangers, while others stabbed someone they knew.

They await execution by lethal injection inside Ely State Prison. Some have been waiting for decades.

Learn more about them and their crimes here: THE 64 FACES OF NEVADA’S DEATH ROW.

