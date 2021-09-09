Fights at central Las Vegas high school draw police response

Fisticuffs at Valley High School in Las Vegas prompted a police response and a subsequent e-mail from the school’s principal to parents about problems with pupil behavior.

Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink confirmed Thursday that officers responded Tuesday to at least two fights at the school at 2839 Burnham Ave. in central Las Vegas. Zink said no one was seriously injured and no arrests were made.

Las Vegas police also confirmed that they helped school police break up the fights.

It was not immediately clear Thursday what prompted the melees or exactly who was involved. However, Valley Principal Kim Perry-Carter penned an e-mail to parents Wednesday afternoon regarding the fights.

“Over the past couple of weeks, we have experienced incidents involving inappropriate student behavior,” the email said. “I want to assure parents the campus is a safe environment for our students. We expect all students to adhere to the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.”

The email also encouraged parents to talk about safety with their kids and to report any concerns to the district’s reporting system, SafeVoice.

