‘Firework’ blast hits Mormon church in Las Vegas Valley, 4 injured

The Arrowhead Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Henderson. (Lena Blietz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson and Las Vegas police and the FBI are investigating the explosion of a “firework” at a Mormon church Wednesday night that resulted four people suffering minor injuries.

At about 8 p.m., Henderson police and fire departments were called to the Arrowhead Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 800 block of Arrowhead Trail regarding an explosive device, Henderson police reported.

“Preliminarily, investigators determined that a ‘firework’ type device ignited within the structure resulting in minor injuries to four subjects,” police stated in a news release.

The Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI were assisting in the inquiry about the device, according to release.

The FBI became involved in case the incident involved a hate crime, said Henderson Public Information Officer Katrina Farrell.

