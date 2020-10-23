Funeral held for Sayah Deal, 1, who died in father’s locked car

The girl died Oct. 5 after she spent at least an hour locked inside her father’s car. He stands accused of felony child abuse in connection with her death.

Mario Hunt, right, hugs Mariah Coleman after he recited a poem he wrote for her daughter Sayah Deal during the funeral service for Sayah at the Tried Stone Baptist Church on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in North Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family and friends gather outside as the casket is brought inside for the funeral service for Sayah Deal at the Tried Stone Baptist Church, the toddler who died after being locked in a hot car, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in North Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Diana Daniels gives a prayer as all stand during the funeral service for Sayah Deal at the Tried Stone Baptist Church, the toddler who died recently after being locked in a hot car, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in North Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Janae Cannon sings during the funeral service for Sayah Deal at the Tried Stone Baptist Church, the toddler who died recently after being locked in a hot car, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in North Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mario Hunt, right, recites a poem he wrote for Sayah Deal to her mother Mariah Coleman during the funeral service for Sayah at the Tried Stone Baptist Church on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in North Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Latasha Johnson sings during the funeral service for Sayah Deal at the Tried Stone Baptist Church, the toddler who died recently after being locked in a hot car, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in North Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pastor Ronnie Smith gives a passionate eulogy during the funeral service for Sayah Deal at the Tried Stone Baptist Church, the toddler who died recently after being locked in a hot car, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in North Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A young mourner wipes a tear after viewing the casket during the funeral service for Sayah Deal at the Tried Stone Baptist Church, the toddler who died recently after being locked in a hot car, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in North Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A mourner is consoled after viewing the casket during the funeral service for Sayah Deal at the Tried Stone Baptist Church, the toddler who died recently after being locked in a hot car, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in North Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family members gathers at the casket following the funeral service for Sayah Deal at the Tried Stone Baptist Church, the toddler who died recently after being locked in a hot car, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in North Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mariah Coleman, right, has her photo taken by the casket of her daughter Sayah Deal following the funeral service for Sayah at the Tried Stone Baptist Church on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in North Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A funeral was held Friday morning for Sayah Deal, the 1-year-old girl who died earlier this month while locked in her father’s car.

Sayah’s tiny pastel pink casket sat under an arch of pink, yellow and blue “Baby Shark” balloons, a nod to her favorite song. The girl was tucked inside the casket with a teddy bear, her hair wrapped in pink and white ribbons.

More than a hundred of Sayah’s family members on her mother’s side were in attendance Friday, most of whom were wearing pink. The service was hosted by Sayah’s mother, Mariah Coleman. It was unclear whether a second funeral service would be held by her father’s family.

“Heaven may be so far away,” a quote read on a large canvas of photos of Sayah displayed next to her casket, “but we know you are with us each and every day.”

Sayah died on the afternoon of Oct. 5, after she spent at least an hour inside her father’s car. According to an arrest report, Sidney Deal had flagged down a passing patrol car, after realizing his keys were locked inside his new car. Deal refused to break a window to get to his daughter, the report states.

Officers eventually smashed a window to get to the toddler, but by the time she was rescued, her body already was in “rigor mortis,” the report states.

Deal, 28, was arrested the morning after his daughter’s death on one count of felony child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm. He posted bail last week and remains on house arrest.

Sayah is survived by her mother and father, sister Akkoah Blalock, and brothers Kash and Samajai Deal.

A preliminary hearing in the child abuse case is scheduled for Dec. 3. At the conclusion of the hearing, a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence for Sayah’s father to stand trial in her death.

