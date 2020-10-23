Funeral held for Sayah Deal, 1, who died in father’s locked car
The girl died Oct. 5 after she spent at least an hour locked inside her father’s car. He stands accused of felony child abuse in connection with her death.
A funeral was held Friday morning for Sayah Deal, the 1-year-old girl who died earlier this month while locked in her father’s car.
Sayah’s tiny pastel pink casket sat under an arch of pink, yellow and blue “Baby Shark” balloons, a nod to her favorite song. The girl was tucked inside the casket with a teddy bear, her hair wrapped in pink and white ribbons.
More than a hundred of Sayah’s family members on her mother’s side were in attendance Friday, most of whom were wearing pink. The service was hosted by Sayah’s mother, Mariah Coleman. It was unclear whether a second funeral service would be held by her father’s family.
“Heaven may be so far away,” a quote read on a large canvas of photos of Sayah displayed next to her casket, “but we know you are with us each and every day.”
Sayah died on the afternoon of Oct. 5, after she spent at least an hour inside her father’s car. According to an arrest report, Sidney Deal had flagged down a passing patrol car, after realizing his keys were locked inside his new car. Deal refused to break a window to get to his daughter, the report states.
Officers eventually smashed a window to get to the toddler, but by the time she was rescued, her body already was in “rigor mortis,” the report states.
Deal, 28, was arrested the morning after his daughter’s death on one count of felony child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm. He posted bail last week and remains on house arrest.
Sayah is survived by her mother and father, sister Akkoah Blalock, and brothers Kash and Samajai Deal.
A preliminary hearing in the child abuse case is scheduled for Dec. 3. At the conclusion of the hearing, a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence for Sayah’s father to stand trial in her death.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.