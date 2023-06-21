Girl killed on sidewalk after hit-and-run driver lost control in NLV

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. at Belmont Street and East Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas.

A girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:40 p.m. a 2005 Cadillac Escalade and a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro were recklessly driving north on Belmont Street toward East Carey Avenue, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The Cadillac ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck. It continued driving, struck another vehicle, before losing control and hitting a girl who was on the sidewalk.

She died at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac ran from the scene and has not been arrested. Police arrested the driver of the Chevrolet on traffic charges. Two other people suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

Earlier Tuesday, a man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Henderson.

