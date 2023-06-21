87°F
Crime

Girl killed on sidewalk after hit-and-run driver lost control in NLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2023 - 6:52 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:40 p.m. a 2005 Cadillac Escalade and a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro were recklessly driving north on Belmont Street toward East Carey Avenue, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The Cadillac ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck. It continued driving, struck another vehicle, before losing control and hitting a girl who was on the sidewalk.

She died at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac ran from the scene and has not been arrested. Police arrested the driver of the Chevrolet on traffic charges. Two other people suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

Earlier Tuesday, a man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Henderson.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

