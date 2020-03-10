Grand jury indicts 2 on charges of defacing archaeological sites

Two Las Vegas men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges they defaced an archaeological site, authorities said.

U.S. Bureau of Land Management/Facebook via Las Vegas Review-Journal

Daniel Plata, 25, and Jonathan Pavon, 25, are each charged with conspiracy, destruction of government property, and unauthorized damage, alteration or defacement of archaeological resources.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nevada alleges Pavon posted a video on his Instagram account showing Plata vandalizing property in a trio of incidents. The first was at a Schelbourne rest stop in White Pine County. The second was property in McGill and Lund, Nevada, and the third involved the defacing of rock formations “within the White River Narrows Archaeological District in the Basin and Range National Monument.”

“The indictment alleges that Pavon acted as a lookout while Plata spray-painted on rock formations that contained petroglyphs,” the release said.

The Bureau of Land Management investigated the case.

“This case reinforces the importance of law enforcement working together to maintain Nevada’s landscape, natural resources, and cultural artifacts for everyone to enjoy,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich.

To report natural resources crimes on BLM-managed public lands, call the BLM tip line at (833) 660-5771 or email TRFOtipline@blm.gov.

