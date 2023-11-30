54°F
Crime

Grand jury indicts man accused of antisemitic threats to Jacky Rosen

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2023 - 5:37 pm
 
John Anthony Miller, 43. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks to the media Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washin ...
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks to the media Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

A federal grand jury last week indicted a man accused of leaving antisemitic and threatening voicemails to Sen. Jacky Rosen.

John Miller, 43, was charged with one count of threatening a federal official and two counts of influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threatening a family member, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney District of Nevada.

On Oct. 17, Miller allegedly left numerous voicemails at the office of a senator, who was not identified in the statement. The voicemails threatened to assault and murder the senator.

Rosen’s office confirmed last month that her office received the threatening messages. Rosen is the only Jewish woman serving in the U.S. Senate.

On Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 Miller threatened to assault and murder a member of the immediate family of two senators, according to a statement. It did not identify which senators were threatened.

Miller was arrested on Oct. 26 and a federal judge ruled he would remain in custody pending trial.

If convicted, the maximum sentence is 10 years in prison, according to the statement.

Miller is due in court on Jan. 23.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

