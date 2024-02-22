Gun found at high school, two juveniles arrested

Two juveniles were arrested after a firearm was found at a Las Vegas Valley high school on Wednesday.

Clark High School (Google photos)

Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday in connection with a firearm recovered on the campus of Clark High School, the school’s principal announced in an email.

Clark High Principal Zeola Braxton stated that neither of the students made any threats to the campus and that while she could not release specific details, she wanted to keep the school community informed.

“We are unable to discuss individual student matters, but please know that all (Clark County School District) policies and procedures in dealing with the student(s) are being followed and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken,” Braxton said in the email.

“Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your students,” she stated. “Parents, please remind your student to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a possible safety issue to an adult.”

Students and parents who wish to make reports about school safety matters may contact the SafeVoice anonymous reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), visit its website at safevoicenv.org or use its free downloadable phone app, according to the email message.

Braxton also stated that those with questions or concerns may call the school’s main office at 702-799-5800.

Clark High is located at 4291 Pennwood Ave. in southwestern Las Vegas.

