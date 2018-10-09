Crime

Gun that forced RTC bus evacuation turned out to be BB gun

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2018 - 6:50 am
 
Updated October 9, 2018 - 7:39 am

A Regional Transportation Commission bus was evacuated early Tuesday morning after a reports that a passenger had a gun. Las Vegas police said the gun turned out to be a BB gun.

Police responded to the area of Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue after RTC reported a man on board the bus had a gun “in plain view on his person,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Officers evacuated seven people off the bus, including the driver, then ordered the man to exit.

He got off the bus and cooperated with police, Gordon said, and officers discovered that the gun attached to the man’s fanny pack was a BB gun.

The man didn’t make any threats with the BB gun and no one was hurt, but he was arrested on an unrelated charge.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

