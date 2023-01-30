Gunfire in Henderson leads to arrest

Henderson police said officers responded just after noon on Sunday to the 900 block of Seven Hills Drive.

Henderson police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

A person who was shooting off a gun into the air in Henderson has been arrested, police said.

Henderson police said officers responded just after noon on Sunday to the 900 block of Seven Hills Drive to a person firing a gun into the air.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team officers responded and after what police called a “brief period,” the person complied and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The identity of the person arrested hadn’t yet been released Sunday afternoon.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.