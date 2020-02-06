53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Crime

He wanted out of mob life, so he turned on his father

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2020 - 11:15 am
 

Frank Calabrese Jr. slipped the gloves over his hands to conceal his fingerprints and began typing.

The click-clack, click-clack, click-clack of the old Smith Corona manual typewriter rang in his ears.

“I am sending this letter in total confidentiality. IT is very important that you show or talk to nobody about this letter except who you have to,” the Chicago mobster wrote from the library of a federal prison in Milan, Michigan. “The less people that know I am contacting you the more I can and will help And be able to help you.”

It was July 1998. By then, he was in his late 30s and had been in prison for eight months with his father, Frank Calabrese Sr., both locked away for their roles in a loan shark scheme.

The younger Calabrese wanted out of the mob life for good. His father kept trying to pull him back in.

To get out, he would have to cooperate with the FBI — and turn on his own father, a violent mobster and a central figure of the Chicago Outfit, which at the time, according to the FBI, had been operating in the city for more than four decades.

Calabrese Jr.’s letter ends: “This is no game. I feel I have to help you keep this sick man locked up forever.”

What he couldn’t have known then was that this letter to the Chicago FBI field office would trigger Operation Family Secrets, one of the most successful organized crime investigations in the FBI’s history.

The investigation spanned 40 years of crimes, led to the indictment of the Chicago Outfit as a criminal enterprise, and closed the books on 18 unsolved murders — including that of Las Vegas mob legend Anthony “The Ant” Spilotro.

“Sometimes in life, you got to make a decision even if all your choices suck,” Calabrese Jr. said last week during a sit-down interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I thought about killing him when we got out, but he would kill me first. Only other thing I could come up with was the worst thing you could do in my neighborhood: Be a rat; be a snitch.”

Today, the former gangster, now 59, has settled down in a suburb outside of Chicago, making an honest living as a book author and a motivational speaker, a career that brought him to Las Vegas last week for a speaking engagement — fittingly — at the Mob Museum in downtown. The event was held for graduates of the local FBI’s Citizens Academy.

Operation Family Secrets

Michael Maseth was 27 when he graduated from the FBI academy in June 1998, and he soon crossed paths with Calabrese Jr., when work on Operation Family Secrets began.

“Operation Family Secrets really started with the murder of John “Big Stoop” Fecarotta, which happened Sept. 14, 1986,” Maseth said at the Mob Museum, standing alongside Calabrese Jr. The two have kept in touch over the years.

During the FBI’s first few prison visits at the start of the investigation, Calabrese Jr. went into great detail about the Fecarotta murder, which would eventually lead agents to Calabrese Jr.’s uncle, Nick, the man who had carried out the crime.

When Maseth later paid Nick Calabrese a visit, to his surprise, the man agreed to cooperate with authorities.

“Without Nick Calabrese coming forward, this case would have never come forward, and all of those victims, their families wouldn’t have known what actually happened to their family,” Maseth said.

Fecarotta was an accomplished hit man for the Chicago Outfit who had been stealing money from the Calabrese family, according to Maseth.

When the family found out, Calabrese Jr. and his uncle settled on killing him together. It would mark Calabrese Jr.’s first murder.

But after extensive planning, Calabrese Jr. told the agents, his uncle decided to carry out the killing alone.

“I don’t want you to cross that line with your dad or the mob,” Calabrese Jr. recalls his uncle telling him. “You cross that line, there’s no going back.”

Calabrese Jr. now considers this night a “turning point” for him.

“He really saved my life that night,” he said of his uncle.

‘His savior and his crucifier’

From there, Calabrese Jr. eventually agreed to wear a live wire in prison to allow FBI agents to listen in on his conversations with his father.

“After thinking about it for a while, I knew my dad would manipulate me if I didn’t get it in his own words,” Calabrese Jr. said during the Mob Museum event.

Calabrese Jr. knew his father better than anyone else. So he had a plan: Convince the man that he wanted to get back into the mob life, and pit his father against his uncle Nick.

And it worked.

“I got my dad so mad at my uncle, he just started talking like crazy about all these murders,” Calabrese Jr. said.

The way Maseth puts it, “Nick was a hot button topic for Frank Sr. It was like a treasure trove of information awaiting us.”

Though the evidence gathering was going well, the process took a toll on Calabrese Jr.

“Am I doing the right thing? This is my dad,” he would ask himself. “While I was in these conversations I felt like his savior and his crucifier.”

Sometimes, he recalled, he’d sneak back to his cell and cry. But Calabrese Jr. knew his father would never leave the Chicago Outfit, and if he wasn’t put away for life, Calabrese Jr. would never be free of the mob, either.

When Maseth approached Nick Calabrese about the information he had learned from his own nephew, the FBI agent recalled, Nick Calabrese began “to rattle off about the 14 people that he killed.”

“We had no idea,” Maseth said. “We’re the FBI, and we’re good at what we do, but this guy was able to hide in plain sight and commit 14 homicides.”

The trial

A 43-page indictment came in April 2005 and accused 14 members of the Chicago mob of crimes including murder, obstruction of justice and extortion.

Calabrese Sr., along with four other defendants, went to trial in Chicago between June and September 2007. The government had more than 600 exhibits and called more than 100 witnesses, including both Calabrese Jr. and his uncle.

All five defendants were found guilty.

It was the hardest thing Calabrese Jr. has ever had to do, he said last week — scarier, even, than sending the letter.

After one week of testifying on the stand, he said, he left the courtroom crying.

“In my heart, it felt that I had just seen my dad for the last time alive,” he said. “And it was. It was the last time I ever saw him.”

Calabrese Sr. died in December 2012 at a federal prison in North Carolina, according to the FBI. He was 75.

Of the remaining defendants, six pleaded guilty, two died prior to the trial and one was “too ill” to stand trial, according to the FBI.

Until Operation Family Secrets, the June 1986 murders of Spilotro and his brother, Michael, in Illinois had been unsolved for more than a decade.

Anthony Spilotro was an “enforcer” for the Chicago Outfit, sent to Las Vegas to protect the enterprise’s casino profits. The FBI estimates he was behind nearly two dozen killings in Nevada and Illinois.

His trouble with the Outfit began when news spread of his apparent affair with the wife of a mob associate, Lefty Rosenthal, according to Maseth.

The brothers were lured to Bensenville, Illinois, with the promise of a promotion for Anthony Spilotro and a guarantee that his brother would be made a member of the Chicago Outfit.

During the trial, Nick Calabrese testified that once the Spilotro brothers had arrived at a home in Bensenville, he and 10 other Outfit members beat and strangled the pair.

Breaking the cycle

The one-page letter that would effectively dismantle the Chicago Outfit was 20 years in the making, according to Calabrese Jr.

Growing up, he idolized his father. To this day, he believes that his father was a good one — at least when he was younger.

“I loved my dad. He was good to me. I felt safe, and I felt loved in our home,” he told the Review-Journal. “If my dad told me that a black wall was green, and to me it looked black, if my dad says it’s green, it’s green.”

As he got older, though, Calabrese Jr. noticed a change in his dad. He was more violent, paranoid.

The first time his father told him he had killed someone, Calabrese Jr. was in his early 20s. By then, he already had two young kids of his own.

It was time to get out, he had decided. But it wasn’t until his father tried to kill him, in spring 1995, that Calabrese Jr. truly believed his father was an evil man.

“I was so heartbroken that I could never trust my own dad again,” he said. “The one man that I idolized, that I would have followed through the gates of hell, I couldn’t trust anymore. I felt my life falling apart.”

That heartbreak, though, helped end a vicious cycle that too often felt unbreakable to Calabrese Jr. when he was younger.

“Myself, my brother and my uncle Nick, we broke this cycle,” he said. “I lived my life, and now I’m giving my kids a chance at life.”

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal podcast producer Reed Redmond contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Police briefing about Excalibur fire
Las Vegas police say a sexual assault and hotel fire Wednesday morning at the Excalibur are connected. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guilt lingered for coworker of of slain Lee's Liquor clerk
For more than three years since Matthew Christensen was slain in the back room of a southwest valley Lee’s Discount Liquor store, as the killer awaited trial, his coworker has been haunted by the memory of that night.
Teens burglarize Summerlin home
Dr. Paul Wilkes’ Summerlin home was robbed while his realtor gave a group a tour during an open house on Sunday. The crime was captured on his home surveillance system.
Fatal Las Vegas shooting, stabbing at Super Bowl party may be related - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting and a Super Bowl party stabbing that may be related in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review Journal)
Prosecutors to rest in Lee’s Discount Liquor death penalty trial - VIDEO
Investigators quickly ruled out one suspect in the 2016 shooting of a Las Vegas liquor store clerk in part because the gunman walked with a limp, a homicide detective testified Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man killed in hit-and-run in east Las Vegas, police say - VIDEO
Police are investigating after a body was found in the middle of an east Las Vegas intersection Wednesday night in an apparent hit-and-run crash. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Death penalty trial Lee's Discount Liquor robbery and killing
Day one of the death penalty trial of Ray Charles “Ray Ray” Brown, 26, who is accused of being the gunman in the April 2016 robbery and killing of a Lee's Discount Liquor store clerk.
Barricade situation in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police and SWAT are at the scene of a barricade in a neighborhood near Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Suspect in mall shooting posts bail - VIDEO
Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas, ,18, charged with shooting three people at the Fashion Show mall, is expected to be released Monday, Jan. 27, after posting bail over the weekend. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Vegas88s
Las Vegas jury convicts man in woman’s 2018 rape, murder
On Friday a Las Vegas jury convicted 52-year-old Charles Talley Jr. of first-degree murder and sexual assault in the rape and killing of Kelly Deanne Kazoon inside an east valley apartment.
Lockdown lifted at Desert Pines High School - VIDEO
Desert Pines High School’s lockdown has been lifted after an active shooter was near campus. No one has been reported injured on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shooting at Las Vegas Fashion Show mall injures 3 - VIDEO
Three people were injured Tuesday night, Jan. 21, 2020, in a shooting at Fashion Show mall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas resident reacts to dead baby found in dumpster - VIDEO
North Las Vegas resident Dagoberto Navarro talks about police finding a dead baby in a dumpster. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elderly woman robbed in Fremont elevator - VIDEO
An elderly woman was robbed in an elevator on the 300 block of Fremont Street. Video courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police give details on officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
Las Vegas police identified the officer and show body cam video of the officer who discharged his weapon at a suspect accused of shooting his mother at a credit union, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Renee Summerout/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bail set at $300K for suspect in Las Vegas credit union shooting
William Cass Jackson who authorities said shot his mother three times before firing at police at a credit union in southwest Las Vegas was ordered held on $300,000 bail on Thursday.
Police update on shooting at Las Vegas credit union - VIDEO
Las Vegas police Capt. Nichole Splinter gives an update of officer-involved shooting at Navy Federal Credit Union, 6975 Spring Mountain Road, near Rainbow Boulevard, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
Las Vegas police brief the media on an officer-involved shooting in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Witnesses discuss officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Witnesses discuss what they saw during a shooting involving Las Vegas police on Spring Mountain Road near Rainbow Boulevard, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Glen Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Store clerk shoots assailant after stabbing - VIDEO
North Las Vegas police say a 7-Eleven store clerk, who was stabbed by an attacker, pulled out a firearm and shot the individual in the store's parking lot early Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County deputy dragged by Las Vegas man driving stolen vehicle - VIDEO
A Las Vegas man was taken into custody after dragging a Nye County officer while in a stolen vehicle, and then leading police in a pursuit. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Margaret Rudin's first interview after release from prison
Convicted killer Margaret Rudin maintains her innocence in her first interview after spending 20 years in a Las Vegas prison for the murder of her husband, Ron Rudin.
Convicted killer Margaret Rudin is released from prison - VIDEO
Greg Mullanax, attorney for Margaret Rudin, makes a statement to the press after Rudin's release from prison. She served 20 years for killing her husband. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Women accused of high-heel attack at Cosmopolitan - VIDEO
Prosecutors agreed to drop felony charges Thursday against four Utah sisters accused of storming into a penthouse suite at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and attacking one woman’s estranged husband and his girlfriend with fists and high-heeled shoes. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bayzle Morgan Sentenced To 44 Years To Life - Video
A man with neo-Nazi tattoos on his face who pleaded guilty to killing a 75-year-old woman in her Las Vegas home in 2013 was sentenced Thursday to at least 44 years behind bars.
I-15 northbound lanes remain closed at Nevada-California stateline - VIDEO
A fatal officer-involved shooting occurred late Wednesday afternoon involving California law enforcement. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bus attack caught on video
Video released Metro shows two men talking on a bus on Dec. 13, 2019. A few seconds into the video, the younger man stands up and punches the older man in the face. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
North Las Vegas police release details of first fatal officer-involved shooting of 2020 - VIDEO
North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda discusses details of the departments first fatal officer-involved shooting for 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police release details of first officer involved shooting of 2020 - VIDEO
Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman meets with the media to discuss additional details of the January 2, 2020, officer-involved shooting that occurred at 4051 W. Viking Road. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Body found in vacant lot in Las Vegas ruled a homicide - VIDEO
Las Vegas police homicide detectives investigate what is described as a suspicious death in northeast Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
$50K bail set for suspect in attack on girlfriend seen on video - Video
A judge set bail at $50,000 on Friday for a man accused of beating and kidnapping his girlfriend in an act caught on a home surveillance video. Darnell Rodgers, 23, was arrested early Thursday morning, hours after the Metropolitan Police Department released the video in which a woman was seen crying while she ran to a house screaming for help near Warm Springs Road and the 215 Beltway.
Metro detectives seeking help identifying kidnapping victim and suspect - VIDEO
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives are seeking help in identifying a kidnapping victim and suspect. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver on Las Vegas Blvd
Nevada troopers stop a wrong-way driver on Las Vegas Boulevard on Dec. 31, 2019. (@NHPSouthernComm/Twitter)
Las Vegas police tend to man shot and wounded on McCarran tarmac - VIDEO
A man is in surgery after being shot by a Metro police officer on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas early Thursday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man charged in model's death to be released under house arrest - Video
Christopher Prestipino, who has been charged in the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez, has posted $500,000 bail. District Judge Douglas Herndon confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, that Prestipino should be released on house arrest while he awaits trial. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casandra Garrett appears in court over model's death - Video
Casandra Garrett was in court on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas after she was extradited from Wisconsin. She is facing charges in connection with the slaying of Esmeralda Gonzalez, a 24-year-old model whose body was found encased in concrete in October. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bodycam footage of Henderson Police Officers in Fatal Shooting of Mother - Video
Bodycam footage from an officer-involved shooting where the officers a 7-year-old male juvenile with apparent stab wounds and an agitated adult female.
3 more arrested, accused of abuse at east Las Vegas group home - Video
Three more people were arrested in connection with an unlicensed group home in the east valley that authorities first raided in September, police said Thursday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST