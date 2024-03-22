76°F
Crime

Henderson assistant principal arrested in Texas for alleged sex crimes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2024 - 4:01 pm
 
Updated March 22, 2024 - 4:09 pm
Del E. Webb Middle School in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A former Henderson middle school assistant principal was arrested on allegations that he tried to lure a minor into sex, the Clark County School District police announced.

Howard Hughes is facing three counts of contact/attempting to contact a minor for sex by a person of authority, police said.

A fugitive task force took the 61-year-old into custody in Texas Friday on a warrant issued Wednesday, police said.

Hughes was identified as a suspect in an investigation launched at Webb Middle School earlier this month, police said.

“At the beginning of the investigation, Hughes was placed on leave per the negotiated agreement with the employee’s bargaining unit,” said police, adding that he had since resigned and is now barred from stepping onto campus.

Hughes was hired by the school district in January 2022.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Hughes became the fifth CCSD staffer arrested this week. A high school janitor, a student success advocate, an elementary school computer technician and a counselor at a Mesquite middle school have also been arrested.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

