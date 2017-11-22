Henderson carjacking suspect arrested in Los Angeles

A man suspected of carjacking a car in Henderson was arrested Wednesday in California, authorities said.

Daniel Heller (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Henderson Police Department officials had warned the public on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 30-year-old Daniel Heller, who they said had escaped from a local mental health facility and carjacked a victim that morning in the area of Seven Hills Drive and Saint Rose Parkway. They warned he has violent tendencies and is suicidal and has had guns in the past.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Heller without incident Wednesday morning while he was heading to a family member’s home, the police department said Wednesday.