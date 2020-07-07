Henderson man faces charges of lewd acts against a child

A Henderson man has been charged with committing lewd acts against a child, according to police and court records.

Antwon Wafer (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Henderson man has been charged with committing lewd acts against a child, according to police and court records.

Antwon Wafer, 35, was arrested by Las Vegas police on June 30 after a child under the age of 14 disclosed to a family member that Wafer had allegedly molested her on more than one occasion, according to an arrest report. Wafer denied the accusation when he was spoken to by a worker with Child Protective Services, the police report said.

Wafer is charged with two felony counts of lewdness with a child. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 16.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.