Henderson mother, 18, arrested on suspicion of abusing infant son

Taya Burgos was arrested on Feb. 2 and is faces child abuse charges after Henderson police say she abused her infant son

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after Henderson police allege she abused her infant son, causing multiple fractures to his legs and ribs.

Taya Burgos was arrested Feb. 2 after admitting to police she had handled the infant roughly, according to a Henderson Police Department arrest report.

On the evening of Feb. 1, officers were dispatched to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after a 3-month-old baby there was reported to have multiple fractures. Officers learned that the baby had initially been brought to the hospital for respiratory issues, but it was then discovered he had suffered fractures to ribs and both of his legs, the report said.

An officer then interviewed Burgos, the baby’s mother, about the child’s injuries, with Burgos saying she had “no idea” how the baby was injured.

He asked her if there was any period she had been too rough with the baby, the arrest report said. The report also noted the officer said Burgos then looked nervous and her hands were shaking.

After initially denying she had ever been rough with the baby, Burgos told the officer about an incident where she “twisted” the baby’s legs while changing his diaper, and another incident where she pushed him with force, according to the report.

The officer then interviewed the baby’s father, who became emotional after being told the full extent of the baby’s injuries, the arrest report said.

Officers then brought Burgos into custody, but she was later released after posting a $20,000 bond. She is due back in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

