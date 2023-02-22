62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Henderson mother, 18, arrested on suspicion of abusing infant son

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2023 - 7:40 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Police Department (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after Henderson police allege she abused her infant son, causing multiple fractures to his legs and ribs.

Taya Burgos was arrested Feb. 2 after admitting to police she had handled the infant roughly, according to a Henderson Police Department arrest report.

On the evening of Feb. 1, officers were dispatched to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after a 3-month-old baby there was reported to have multiple fractures. Officers learned that the baby had initially been brought to the hospital for respiratory issues, but it was then discovered he had suffered fractures to ribs and both of his legs, the report said.

An officer then interviewed Burgos, the baby’s mother, about the child’s injuries, with Burgos saying she had “no idea” how the baby was injured.

He asked her if there was any period she had been too rough with the baby, the arrest report said. The report also noted the officer said Burgos then looked nervous and her hands were shaking.

After initially denying she had ever been rough with the baby, Burgos told the officer about an incident where she “twisted” the baby’s legs while changing his diaper, and another incident where she pushed him with force, according to the report.

The officer then interviewed the baby’s father, who became emotional after being told the full extent of the baby’s injuries, the arrest report said.

Officers then brought Burgos into custody, but she was later released after posting a $20,000 bond. She is due back in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies
2
Mark Wahlberg sells mansion for $55M as he focuses on Vegas
Mark Wahlberg sells mansion for $55M as he focuses on Vegas
3
$440K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$440K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Rio landlord plans ‘multi-phase’ renovation, ‘open’ to MLB ballpark
Rio landlord plans ‘multi-phase’ renovation, ‘open’ to MLB ballpark
5
’A lot of people’ turned away as visitors crowd Red Rock Canyon
’A lot of people’ turned away as visitors crowd Red Rock Canyon
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Caesars: William Hill glitch in ‘rearview mirror’ as March approaches
Caesars: William Hill glitch in ‘rearview mirror’ as March approaches
Mormon church fined $5M for obscuring size of portfolio
Mormon church fined $5M for obscuring size of portfolio
Senate committee hears proposal to make fake electoral certificates a felony
Senate committee hears proposal to make fake electoral certificates a felony
Southwest flight attendants hold picket outside Convention Center
Southwest flight attendants hold picket outside Convention Center
Abu Dhabi F1 Track Detail
Abu Dhabi F1 Track Detail
Southwest Gas customers concerned over rising gas bills
Southwest Gas customers concerned over rising gas bills