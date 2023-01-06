Henderson police Chief Thedrick Andres announces retirement

The chief announced in an internal memo Thursday that his retirement would be effective Feb. 28.

Henderson police Chief Thedrick Andres speaks during an interview in Henderson in April 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police Chief Thedrick Andres announced Thursday in an internal memo that he is retiring from the department.

In a memo obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Andres said his retirement would be effective Feb. 28.

“My decision to retire now is primarily due to my desire to move closer to my family,” the memo states.

Andrew Regenbaum, executive director for the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers, said he hopes and expects that the Henderson Police Officers and Henderson Police Supervisors associations will be included in the process of hiring a new police chief.

“The Henderson police unions have just learned that Chief Andres has tendered his retirement, and I think we all agree that this is in the best interest of the department and the community,” Regenbaum said. “The unions wish the chief well, and we look forward to working together with the city as they transition toward new leadership and healing the department.”

In November, both unions voted no confidence in Andres.

Andres was sworn in as chief in July 2019.

“I could not have succeeded on my own; it has always been a team effort! It has been a blessing to work alongside some of the finest professionals in law enforcement,” Andres said in the memo. “As I close this chapter, I am proud of this department and our accomplishments.”

Andres could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

City spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said in an email that Deputy Police Chief Michael Blow will lead the department in the interim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

