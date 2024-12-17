43°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Henderson police investigate shooting

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Clark County School District Police Department insignia is seen on the side of a school pol ...
New CCSD teacher accused of child abuse
Alexander Smirnov, second left, leaves the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse with his attorneys, Dav ...
Judge accepts guilty plea of ex-FBI informant arrested in Las Vegas
Court appearance for Patricia Sierra at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 202 ...
Woman accused of stealing casket with body inside won’t serve prison time
Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., foll ...
15-year-old kills teacher, student in Wisconsin school shooting; 6 wounded
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2024 - 10:21 pm
 

Henderson detectives were investigating the shooting of a man Monday evening.

Police and fire crews were dispatched about 8 p.m. to the 1300 block of Horizon Ridge Parkway east of South Stephanie Street on reports of several gunshot being heard, according to a news release.

They found a man suffering from apparent gunshots. He was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

No other details were provided.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., foll ...
15-year-old kills teacher, student in Wisconsin school shooting; 6 wounded
By Scott Bauer The Associated Press

The female student, who was identified Monday night, also wounded six others at a study hall at Abundant Life Christian School, including two students who were in critical condition, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

MORE STORIES