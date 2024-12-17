Henderson police investigate shooting
Police were dispatched about 8 p.m. to the 1300 block of Horizon Ridge Parkway east of South Stephanie Street on reports of several gunshot being heard, according to a news release.
Henderson detectives were investigating the shooting of a man Monday evening.
They found a man suffering from apparent gunshots. He was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
The suspect fled the scene.
Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
No other details were provided.
