Henderson police investigating theft of trailer containing 400 guns

Officers were called to the parking lot of Fiesta Henderson to investigate a stolen truck and trailer at about noon, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said. It was not clear what types of guns were in the trailer.

Police were called to the parking lot of Fiesta Henderson to investigate the stolen truck and trailer at about noon, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said. It was not clear what types of guns were in the trailer, he said.

No additional information was available while police continue to investigate.

