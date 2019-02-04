Henderson police officer arrested on domestic battery charge

Michael Lee Faires was arrested at about 11:40 p.m. Friday on a misdemeanor first-time domestic battery charge, Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer said Sunday evening.

Michael Faires (Henderson Police Department)

A Henderson police officer faces a domestic battery charge after he was arrested Friday night, police said.

Faires, 62, has been employed with the department since February 2002.

Faires was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation, Rothmeyer said. Further information about his arrest was not available Sunday.

A probable cause review was completed in the case on Saturday, Henderson Municipal Court records show. Faires was booked in the Henderson Detention Center, court records show, but he did not appear in online detention center records Sunday.

