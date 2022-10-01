Henderson teen killed in suspected DUI crash on U.S. 95

Taylor Madison was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of DUI resulting in death, after a collision Monday on U.S. Highway 95 near Boulder City left one person dead.

Taylor Madison (Nevada State Police)

An 18-year-old Henderson woman was killed in a suspected DUI crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Clark County this week.

At around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Taylor Madison was driving a black Hyundai Genesis southbound on U.S. 95 in the Boulder City area and failed to maintain her lane and drove into northbound lanes causing a collision with a red Nissan Versa, the Nevada Highway Patrol said

The driver of the Nissan, Katarina Kasi Johnson, died at the scene, NHP said.

Madison, 24, was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus for her injuries and was later booked into Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of DUI resulting in death, according to NHP.

She faces charges of DUI resulting in death, and misdemeanor counts of failing to maintain lanes and failing to drive on the right side of the road.

As of late Friday, Madison remained in custody on $50,000 bail. She is due in court on Oct. 11.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.