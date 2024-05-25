87°F
Crime

Hit-and-run suspect arrested in April crash

Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2024 - 5:31 pm
 

A hit-and-run suspect accused of killing a pedestrian last month in central Las Vegas was arrested Thursday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Manuel Mendoza Jr., 28, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of fleeing the scene of a crash and destroying or hiding evidence, jail records show.

The crash was reported at 8:09 p.m. April 20 on North Main Street near Foremaster Lane.

Robert Badger was crossing the street outside a designated area when he was struck by a Chrysler Sebring, said police, citing a preliminary investigation. He died at the scene.

Police alleged that Mendoza fled the scene, adding that they later found him and and the car.

Additional details about his arrest were not immediately available. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that the case was filed on Thursday.

Mendoza is slated to appear in court Wednesday.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

