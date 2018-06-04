Homeless man accused of using skateboard in Las Vegas attack

A man is in custody early Monday morning after he allegedly surprised a homeless man from behind and hit him in the face with a skateboard.

The homeless man told police he was walking along Las Vegas Boulevard North near Bonanza Road at about 2:30 a.m. when he thought he heard someone behind him, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

When the man turned around he came face-to-face with another man, who attacked him with the skateboard. The attacker fled the scene, Gordon said, and medical personnel were called in to treat the man’s injuries.

The skateboard-wielding man reappeared while American Medical Response ambulance staff was treating the other man, Gordon said. Paramedics took the skateboard away from him and kept the scene under control until police arrived.

The injured man was hospitalized with wounds to his face, including a possible broken nose, and the attacker was taken into custody when police arrived, Gordon said.

