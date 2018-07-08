1 dead after fight leads to shooting at Las Vegas nightclub

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly fight at the Mambos Nightclub east of the Las Vegas Strip that left one man dead early Sunday.

A fight outside a nightclub east of the Strip turned deadly early Sunday, leaving one man dead at the scene.

Shortly after 4:20 a.m., a 911 caller reported a fight between two men at Mambos Nightclub, 1775 E. Tropicana Ave., near Maryland Parkway. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s dead from multiple gunshot wounds, said Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Phone calls to the nightclub seeking comment were not immediately returned Sunday.

Witnesses told police that there may have been an altercation between the victim and the suspect inside the club before the fight outside, but it wasn’t clear whether the two knew each other.

By late Sunday morning, Spencer only could describe the suspected shooter as a Hispanic man, asking that anyone with information call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The man who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was the 106th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 88th investigated by Metro, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

