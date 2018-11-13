1 dead in shooting near downtown Las Vegas

Homicide detectives are investigating at 1101 E. Bonanza Road, near Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

(Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is dead after a shooting Monday night near downtown Las Vegas, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating at 1101 E. Bonanza Road, near Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. One person was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Officers responded to the scene about 8:11 p.m. Monday, he said. One person was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

No suspects were in custody, Gordon said.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area late Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 and may remain anonymous.

1101 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, NV