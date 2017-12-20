1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in west Las Vegas Valley

One man was killed and another man was injured after a shooting Tuesday night in the west valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 3600 block of Starbright Lane, near El Capitan Way and Spring Mountain Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Two men were shot and taken to an area hospital, where one of them died, Gordon said.

The shooter is still at large, he said.

This marks the 213th homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 244th investigated within Clark County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

