85°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Draft 2022
Homicides

1 man fatally shot in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2022 - 2:09 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was fatally shot Monday in North Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 9:27 p.m. to the 2600 block of Chamberlain Lane, near West Carey Avenue and Simmons Street, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement Tuesday from North Las Vegas police.

One man, who police said was in his 50s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

“Detectives do not believe this was a random act of violence,” North Las Vegas police wrote in the statement.

Investigators spoke to witnesses and a detained a suspect, but the person’s name was not immediately released.

The deceased will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
At 6’8” and 384 lbs., this is the 2022 NFL draft’s largest prospect
At 6’8” and 384 lbs., this is the 2022 NFL draft’s largest prospect
2
Teacher who reported strip searches back at work, faces suspension
Teacher who reported strip searches back at work, faces suspension
3
Unlicensed apartment complex had 18 shootings in past year, report says
Unlicensed apartment complex had 18 shootings in past year, report says
4
2 found dead in wash near Las Vegas casino
2 found dead in wash near Las Vegas casino
5
NFL draft to close portion of Las Vegas Strip later this week
NFL draft to close portion of Las Vegas Strip later this week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST