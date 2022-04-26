1 man fatally shot in North Las Vegas

Officers were called to the area of West Carey Avenue and Simmons Street, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement Tuesday from North Las Vegas police.

A man was fatally shot Monday in North Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 9:27 p.m. to the 2600 block of Chamberlain Lane, near West Carey Avenue and Simmons Street, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement Tuesday from North Las Vegas police.

One man, who police said was in his 50s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

“Detectives do not believe this was a random act of violence,” North Las Vegas police wrote in the statement.

Investigators spoke to witnesses and a detained a suspect, but the person’s name was not immediately released.

The deceased will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

