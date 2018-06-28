1 man killed in shooting during argument in North Las Vegas

An argument between two men in North Las Vegas escalated into an exchange of gunfire that left one man dead and the other with nonlife-threatening injuries Thursday morning.

North Las Vegas Police are investigating a homicide Thursday, June 28, 2018, on the 600 block of Rubber Tree Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded to a call around 12:20 a.m. of a shooting in the 600 block of Rubber Tree Avenue. When police and medical personnel arrived, a man who appeared to be in his early 20s was found dead.

The second man, 24, was later found and taken to University Medical Center.

Here's the preliminary info from @NLVPD spokesman Aaron Patty. Detectives are knocking on doors in the neighborhood to find home surveillance footage. No suspects have been identified but police believe there was only one shooter. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/NDwOqB5FgK — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) June 28, 2018



No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

The identity of the man who died will be released once his family has been notified.

This is the 14th homicide in North Las Vegas in 2018.

