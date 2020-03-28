2 arrested, man found shot to death in northeast valley home

Las Vegas police said they arrested two people Friday afternoon and one man was found shot to death during a homicide investigation that began earlier in the day.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said the person told police they knew about a man and woman who had recently killed a man and were planning to hide his body in California.

That was sometime after 11 a.m. Friday. About six hours later, Spencer said, Las Vegas police were at a residence in the 2200 block of North Colebrook Street.

There, Spencer said, police saw the man and woman and took them into custody. He said police searched the house and found a man who had been shot to death in a bathroom.

Police said the woman had been injured by gunfire and was treated for her injuries.

Spencer said she was injured when the man shot the victim. It was not clear Saturday morning which charges the man and woman face.

Spencer announced the homicide case during a 2 a.m. briefing about an unrelated homicide that developed late Friday night.

Neither the names of the two suspects nor the person shot were reported during Spencer’s briefing.

