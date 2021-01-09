43°F
Homicides

2 dead, no arrests made in homicide near Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2021 - 6:18 pm
 
Updated January 8, 2021 - 6:46 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two men were killed Friday afternoon in a shooting east of the Strip.

Officers were called at 5:31 p.m. to the Harbor Island Apartments, 370 E. Harmon Ave., after multiple residents reported hearing gunshots, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers.

Police found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital where he died, Meyers said.

It was unclear if the victims were related or how many suspects there were, but no arrests had been made as of Friday evening.

“This event was extremely dynamic and involves multiple witnesses and people calling into 911,” Meyers said at the scene. “Those individuals are currently being interviewed by the LVMPD homicide section.”

During the investigation, a driver was arrested on suspected impaired driving after the person drove through the police perimeter set up at Harbor Island, Meyers said.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

