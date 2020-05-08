2nd road rage incident on Thursday night turns deadly in Las Vegas

A man in his early 20s was shot and killed Thursday night at a red light near Russell Road and Interstate 15, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At about 8 p.m. Thursday the man who was later shot got out of his vehicle and approached the driver of a vehicle near Russell Road and I-15, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said during a media briefing at the scene.

The man carried a handgun in his waistband and then pointed it at the driver of the other vehicle, Spencer said. The other driver produced a handgun and fired bullets at the man, he said.

The shooting followed what police said was a road rage-related incident. One driver had apparently cut off the other while on the interstate, Spencer said.

Police believe the driver shot the man in self-defense, Spencer added.

He said the driver left the scene in the vehicle but returned to the area a short time later. The driver found a Metro officer fueling a vehicle at a nearby gas station and admitted involvement in the shooting, Spencer said.

It was believed to be the second road rage-related incident in Southern Nevada on Thursday. Nevada Highway Patrol troopers shot and killed an armed person involved in another apparent road rage incident on I-15 near Jean.

A Highway Patrol spokesman said the troopers fired their weapons at the armed person after the person got out of a Ford F-150 truck and brandished a weapon at the other driver in the parking lot of an NHP substation.

