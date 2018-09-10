3 people found dead in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are investigating after three people were found dead in the northwest valley Monday, authorities said.

Las Vegas police are investigating a double homicide-suicide at Winchester apartment complex at the 2100 block Echo Bay St., near Buffalo Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Medical personnel, responding to a report of an injured person, called the Metropolitan Police Department just after 11:30 a.m. to report that a man was found dead on the 2100 block of Echo Bay Street, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Buffalo Drive, police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The man appeared to have been shot, she said.

LVMPD is working a double homicide/suicide. The incident occurred in the 2100 block of Echo Bay St. Media staging will be on Caliche Way east of Buffalo. Toc 11:34 am — LVMPD PIO (@LVMPD_PIO) September 10, 2018

While investigating, police found two other bodies in a nearby home, Meltzer said.

Las Vegas police said in a tweet they are investigating a double homicide-suicide.

No information about the other bodies that were found was immediately available.

