3rd suspect arrested in slaying of homeless man

The arrest stems from the slaying of a man believed to have been homeless on a pedestrian bridge at Douglas A. Selby Park, near Owens Avenue and Sandhill Road, on Aug. 17.

A third person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a homeless man in northeast Las Vegas.

Logs showed that Dilan Sosa, 18, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday on murder and conspiracy charges. A court date is set for Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Douglas A. Selby Park, near Owens Avenue and Sandhill Road, about 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 after receiving a report of a man shot on a pedestrian bridge that connects to the park, police said. Investigators believe a group of teens got into a fight with 22-year-old Juan Llamas, who police believe was homeless.

When Llamas tried to flee, one of the youths chased him and opened fire, police said. Llamas was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled is death a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the head.

Those involved in the fight drove off in two cars, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Wednesday. One of the cars, a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, was later stopped by Las Vegas city marshals and two juveniles were arrested.

They were later identified as Gabriel Campos, 17, and Carlito Amaya, 17. Both face charges of murder and conspiracy, according to court records.

