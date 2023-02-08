50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Argument between teens escalated to fatal shooting, police say

By Justin Razavi and David Wilson Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2023 - 3:36 pm
 
Updated February 9, 2023 - 7:14 pm
Antoine Anderson-Griffis (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Antoine Anderson-Griffis (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An argument between teenagers escalated to a fatal shooting early Saturday, police said.

Isaiah Langseth, 17, was fatally shot in the 4200 block of South Nellis Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 4.

On Tuesday, police arrested 17-year-old Antoine Anderson-Griffis. He has been charged with open murder.

Anderson-Griffis and Langseth were at a party Friday night and both boarded a Regional Transportation Commission bus at East Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

According to witnesses and video surveillance footage, Langseth was intoxicated and started a disturbance on the bus. The bus stopped and Anderson-Griffis and Langseth got into an argument after deboarding.

Langseth allegedly reached for Anderson Griffis’ pistol, which Anderson-Griffis pulled out and fired at Langseth, according to the warrant.

The Clark County coroners’ office ruled that Langseth died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Anderson-Griffis remains in custody on $100,000 bail and is due in court on Monday, court records show.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter. Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman with ‘locked-in syndrome’ awarded $47M in malpractice suit
Woman with ‘locked-in syndrome’ awarded $47M in malpractice suit
2
CARTOONS: The strange, confusing saga of George Santos takes another turn
CARTOONS: The strange, confusing saga of George Santos takes another turn
3
Tribal nation buying shuttered motel site on Strip
Tribal nation buying shuttered motel site on Strip
4
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
5
Ex-Las Vegas lawyer who bilked clients now accused of stealing from kids
Ex-Las Vegas lawyer who bilked clients now accused of stealing from kids
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 17-year-old
Teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 17-year-old
17-year-old killed in weekend shooting in southeast valley
17-year-old killed in weekend shooting in southeast valley
17-year-old killed in weekend shooting in southeast valley
17-year-old killed in weekend shooting in southeast valley
Man fatally shot after police say suspect lured him with car-buying ruse
Man fatally shot after police say suspect lured him with car-buying ruse
Man arrested in California in connection with woman’s killing
Man arrested in California in connection with woman’s killing
Las Vegas police solve two homicide cold cases from the 1990s
Las Vegas police solve two homicide cold cases from the 1990s