Argument between teens escalated to fatal shooting, police say

An argument between teenagers escalated to a fatal shooting early Saturday, police said.

Isaiah Langseth, 17, was fatally shot in the 4200 block of South Nellis Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 4.

On Tuesday, police arrested 17-year-old Antoine Anderson-Griffis. He has been charged with open murder.

Anderson-Griffis and Langseth were at a party Friday night and both boarded a Regional Transportation Commission bus at East Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

According to witnesses and video surveillance footage, Langseth was intoxicated and started a disturbance on the bus. The bus stopped and Anderson-Griffis and Langseth got into an argument after deboarding.

Langseth allegedly reached for Anderson Griffis’ pistol, which Anderson-Griffis pulled out and fired at Langseth, according to the warrant.

The Clark County coroners’ office ruled that Langseth died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Anderson-Griffis remains in custody on $100,000 bail and is due in court on Monday, court records show.

