Argument over phone leads to fatal shooting; suspect flees

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in central Las Vegas.

The killing occurred in the 1400 block of Vegas Valley Drive, in a neighborhood near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said. Police responded to the area at 1:30 p.m. Sunday after a report of a man who had been shot in an apartment, Spencer said.

The man, in his late 50s, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

He was inside an apartment with a group of people, Spencer said, after an quarrel started over the potential theft of a cell phone. The man in his 50s starting shooting at another man, who then pulled out a gun and fired back, Spencer said. The shooter, believed to be in his mid to late 20s, was still at large as of Sunday afternoon.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man once relatives have been notified.

