Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting of prep football star

North Las Vegas police on Friday announced the arrest of a teenager connected to a fatal Halloween night shooting.

Se'Mauri Norris-Johnson (Tico Rodriguez)

Arbor View quarterback Alonzo Balderrama (14) attempts to throw while Desert Pines linebacker Se’mauri Norris-Johnson (13) works against him during the first half of a high school football game at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. Norris-Johnson was killed in a Halloween shooting, and a 16-year-old has been arrested in the death, say North Las Vegas police. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Police did not name the 16-year-old suspect, but said he was booked into a juvenile jail on counts of shooting a gun into an occupied vehicle and gun-possession-related charges.

Additional details about the arrest were not disclosed.

The night of Oct. 31, a group of masked teenagers pulled up on two minors who were trick or treating in a neighborhood near Shadow Oak and Spotted Pony drives, police said.

“At some point, one of the trick-or-treaters fired at the group of teenagers, resulting in the death of the 17-year-old,” police wrote at the time.

The victim was identified as Se’Mauri Norris-Johnson, a Desert Pines High School football star.

Police were seeking to speak to residents in the neighborhood who may have encountered the trick or treaters prior to the shooting.

One was decked in all black, including a ski mask, and was hauling a red backpack, police said. The other had on a white mask similar to those seen in the “Scream” movies.

“The case continues to be an active and ongoing investigation,” police wrote in a Friday news release.

Norris-Johnson was remembered as being beloved at his school, and as a student athlete with a promising future.

