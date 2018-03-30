Baby’s Las Vegas death ruled homicide; parents behind bars

Lilah Kellermeier died Nov. 22 from abusive head trauma, the Clark County coroner ruled Friday. She died at University Medical Center, where she was admitted Nov. 19 after tests done at another hospital revealed a brain bleed and a possible skull fracture.

The November death of a 3-month-old girl who police suspect was killed by her parents has been ruled a homicide.

Lilah Kellermeier died Nov. 22 from abusive head trauma, the Clark County coroner ruled Friday. She died at University Medical Center, where she was admitted Nov. 19 after tests done at North Vista Hospital revealed a brain bleed and a possible skull fracture.

Her parents, 29-year-old Brandon Kellermeier and 23-year-old Mallory Purnell of Colorado, were caught on Nov. 21 while trying to flee to Mexico. They were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near San Diego, and both face felony child abuse and murder charges.

In September, police said, the couple was reported to Child Protective Services in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, for potential child abuse, but fled the state before an investigation could be conducted. Purnell told police the family had been living out of their Jeep Liberty since then, and had arrived at Valley of Fire State Park on Nov. 18.

While there, according to a police report, Purnell blew marijuana smoke in Lilah’s face while she was suffering from a seizure. But Lilah became unresponsive, the report detailed, and they took her to North Vista Hospital.

Kellermeier also admitted to dropping his daughter, the arrest report detailed.

Doctors determined Lilah had bruises on her back, a cut on her eyelid, both new and old blood on her brain and was recovering from a fractured leg, according to police reports. A doctor also noted the girl had bleeding inside her eyes and wrote “shaken baby” in her notes.

Kellermeier and Purnell are due in court May 5, jail records show. They are being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

