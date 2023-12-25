42°F
Homicides

Boy, 13, fatally shot in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2023 - 8:50 pm
 

A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in North Las Vegas, according to a police spokesperson.

North Las Vegas police officers responded at about 8 p.m. to a report of a 13-year-old boy who had been shot in 3200 block of Fountain Falls Way, near West Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street, said Kathleen Richards, spokesperson for the city’s Department of Public Safety.

The boy was transported to the trauma center at University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Richards said.

The victim’s name will be released later by the Clark County coroner’s office, and no further details on the incident are currently available, she said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

