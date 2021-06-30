California teen fatally shot in Las Vegas was pregnant, family says

An 18-year-old woman who was shot to death last week in what police said was the result of a “love triangle” was pregnant and had dreams of joining the Army, according to relatives.

Shania James, 18 (Jelina Rosario)

Shamiya Todd (Las Vegas Metroplitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in a neighborhood near Elkhorn Road in the northwest valley on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An 18-year-old woman who was shot to death last week was pregnant and had dreams of joining the Army, according to relatives.

Shania James died June 23 at the scene of a shooting on the 8900 block of Jaquita Avenue, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. She had been shot in the head and back, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the home at about 10 p.m. that evening, near the intersection of West Elkhorn Road and Durango Drive, after receiving a report that a woman had been shot.

Investigators suspected that the shooting was precipitated by a “love triangle” and detained a man and his ex-wife, Shamiya Todd, 28. Todd was later arrested on a murder charge and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where she was being held without bail as of Tuesday.

James’ aunt and uncle, Deshawn and Angelina Williams of Bear Valley, California, had custody of James until she turned 18 in May, the couple told the Review-Journal. They said James had recently lost her father, Eric James, a former Army officer who suffered from multiple sclerosis for most of his life. James had planned to follow in her father’s footsteps.

Just more than a week ago, James told the couple that she was visiting San Bernardino, Angelina Williams said. But within a day, James stopped responding to calls and texts. The couple later learned from their niece’s friends that James had been dating Todd’s ex-husband and had come to Las Vegas to tell him that she was pregnant.

The coroner’s office confirmed to family that James was pregnant, relatives said. They rejected the police term “love triangle,” arguing that James was likely underage when she started seeing the man.

“She’s supposed to be going to college, not with some old man that’s taking advantage of an 18-year-old that don’t know nothing,” James’ mother Andrella Sparks said through tears Tuesday evening.

Another relative, Jelina Rosario, called her cousin a beautiful, outspoken person with a contagious smile.

“She had many friends who loved her and adored her,” Rosario said in a message. “She was a survivor and a warrior just like her dad.”

The family has since started an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.

“We gave her all the long talks and guidance,” Deshawn Williams said. “This could happen to anyone’s child.”

Angelina Williams said that when her niece wasn’t in Army ROTC classes or doing her cousin’s hair, she loved to cook.

“We are all upset,” Angelina Williams said. “We are all in shock. We can’t believe it. She was a baby to us.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.