Central Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 man dead

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting death that took place Wednesday night in the 5100 block on O'Bannon Drive. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting death Wednesday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the Emory Apartment Homes at 5100 O’Bannon Drive, near West Sahara Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard, Lt. Corey Moon said.

Lt. Dan McGrath confirmed one man was dead at the complex.

Chris Bittner, who lives in the complex and near the shooting site, said he heard two gunshots in short succession.

The first gunshot woke him up and he sprung out of bed.

“It was like instantaneous,” he said.

He threw on a shirt and heard the second gunshot.

He went outside, saw a group gathering around a man who was shot. A woman was doing chest compressions on him while speaking with 911, he said

