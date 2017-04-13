Charges unlikely after woman fatally stabs boyfriend in car

University Medical Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 26-year-old woman who fatally stabbed her boyfriend in a car Wednesday night isn’t likely to face charges, Las Vegas police said.

The couple had a history of domestic violence, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said, adding the 29-year-old boyfriend was attacking the woman before she stabbed him near Valley View Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95. She then drove her boyfriend to University Medical Center, where he died shortly.

Police had detained and questioned the woman about the incident, but McGrath said she gave police “a pretty compelling statement” about past abuse and the car attack. She had been under arrest, but police let her go sometime after midnight.

Lt. Carlos Hank said police were called to UMC about 8 p.m. regarding the stabbing. The woman had pulled up to the hospital with her unresponsive boyfriend in the passenger seat.

“She makes several admissions to UMC security about stabbing the male,” McGrath said.

The woman was driving a silver 2001 Lexus RX when the man was attacking her. This prompted her to pull over, McGrath said. The couple had a 5-year-old child, who was in the back seat during the incident. The child was not injured.

The boyfriend was about to attack her again before she stabbed him in the chest with a knife, McGrath said.

He estimated between 15 and 20 percent of homicides each year are domestic-related.

“It’s a community problem, not just a police problem,” McGrath said.

He said it’s also a complex issue. He said he didn’t have all of the answers, but nonetheless encouraged people in abusive relationships to seek resources or help. The homicide detective also encouraged family or neighbors to call 911 if they know of or hear of possible abuse.

“Call the police. That’s our job,” McGrath said. He said doing so might prevent violence.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.