Homicides

Clark County jail inmate accused of killing cellmate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2022 - 12:35 pm
 
Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing his cellmate at the Clark County Detention Center on Oct ...
Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing his cellmate at the Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18, 2022. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Clark County Detention Center inmate is accused of killing his cellmate, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.

The suspect, 30-year-old Lee Johnson, has been rebooked on a charge of open murder, according to the department.

Police said a Metro corrections officer found an unresponsive male inside his cell just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The inmate was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Metro’s homicide section is investigating. Detectives believe the victim had been involved in a fight with Johnson, his cellmate.

The victim’s identity had not yet been released as of Wednesday morning.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

THE LATEST