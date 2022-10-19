Clark County jail inmate accused of killing cellmate

Las Vegas police said the suspect has been rebooked on a charge of open murder.

Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing his cellmate at the Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18, 2022. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Clark County Detention Center inmate is accused of killing his cellmate, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.

The suspect, 30-year-old Lee Johnson, has been rebooked on a charge of open murder, according to the department.

Police said a Metro corrections officer found an unresponsive male inside his cell just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The inmate was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Metro’s homicide section is investigating. Detectives believe the victim had been involved in a fight with Johnson, his cellmate.

The victim’s identity had not yet been released as of Wednesday morning.

