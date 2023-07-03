Coroner ID’s 2 men killed, 2 teens in custody

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified two men killed last week.

Wyatt Conway (Metropolitan Police Department)

Charles Satrustegui, 36, of Glendale, California, died from a gunshot wound to the head in Luxor hotel room 12214, according to the coroner’s office.

Satrustegui was found Thursday morning after a report of a shooting at the hotel, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. A 17-year-old girl was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on a murder charge in connection with the shooting, police said.

Authorities did not provide the girl’s name or further details on how she was tied to the shooting.

Less than 36 hours later, 18-year-old Wyatt Conway was booked on a murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing at Churchill Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

The coroner’s office identified the man killed Friday night as Joshua Brooke, 35. He died at University Medical Center from multiple stab wounds.

Conway was being held without bail and scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

The coroner’s office did not immediately identify two other men killed over the weekend, on the 800 block of North Tonopah Drive and 4151 Boulder Highway.

