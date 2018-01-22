Coroner IDs Las Vegas woman shot to death in bed in murder-suicide

Rebecca West, whose death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office, died of a gunshot wound to her head. The 52-year-old’s partner, who was found dead next to her, had not been identified by Monday morning.

Las Vegas homicide detectives investigate after two bodies were found inside an apartment in the central valley on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said resident of the Shelter Cove apartments on the 2600 block of South Decatur Boulevard checked on West and her partner inside the bedroom he was renting them and found them unresponsive.

The couple were pronounced dead when Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived at the scene.

Evidence found at the scene, including a handgun, suggests the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide. The county coroner will determine the man’s official cause and manner of death.

