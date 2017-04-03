Coroner IDs Las Vegas woman who was beaten, strangled

The Clark County Coroner's Office at 1704 Pinto Ln. in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 15, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The woman found beaten and strangled after a 911 caller’s tip Saturday has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the woman as Connelley Lang, 67, of Las Vegas. She died from blunt head trauma and strangulation, according to the coroner.

A 911 caller’s tip led the Metropolitan Police Department to Lang’s body. A man called police about 2:05 p.m. Saturday and told dispatchers he had “information on a dead body” and that he learned of “a victim of a possible homicide” earlier that day, police said.

The caller met police at the Ethel Mae Robinson Senior Apartments at 1327 H St., near West Owens Avenue. Inside the apartment were signs of a violent struggle, police said.

Police said Lang appeared to have been involved in a struggle and was beaten. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

About 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 50-year-old Johnny Hopkins was arrested near Seventh Street and East Bridger Avenue, police said. Detectives determined that he was at the apartment earlier that morning.

Hopkins was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery, jail records show.

Police originally reported Lang’s age as 65, but the coroner said she was 67.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.