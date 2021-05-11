Coroner IDs man found dead in Las Vegas home after shooting

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killed Sunday evening in a northeast Las Vegas home.

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate a homicide at the 3200 block of Lava Avenue, on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner is seen on Friday, Oct. 17, 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He was 37-year-old Raymie Henderson of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide due to gunshot wounds.

At about 5:40 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 3200 block of Lava Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Mojave Road, after receiving reports that a man had been shot, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police found Henderson inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds, and he died at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after an “altercation” inside the home. No one has been arrested in connection with Henderson’s death, Metro said Monday afternoon.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about Henderson’s death may contact Metro at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knebwerg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.