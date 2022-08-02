Coroner IDs man killed in suspected self-defense

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man killed in what police said was a self-defense shooting.

The Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man killed in what police said was a self-defense shooting.

Jodi Harris, 30, died June 27 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office ruled.

Officers were initially called at 9:31 p.m. that day to the 1700 block of Karen Avenue, near South Maryland Parkway, after a report of an assault and battery with a gun, according to dispatch records from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The department declined to provide further information, but online homicide logs indicate the shooting was determined to be self-defense.

