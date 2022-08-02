Coroner IDs man killed in suspected self-defense
The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man killed in what police said was a self-defense shooting.
Jodi Harris, 30, died June 27 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office ruled.
Officers were initially called at 9:31 p.m. that day to the 1700 block of Karen Avenue, near South Maryland Parkway, after a report of an assault and battery with a gun, according to dispatch records from the Metropolitan Police Department.
The department declined to provide further information, but online homicide logs indicate the shooting was determined to be self-defense.
