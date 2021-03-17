Coroner rules cause of death for prisoner killed by cellmate

Isaiah Sharp, 21, was found dead in his cell Sunday evening in High Desert State Prison, according to a Tuesday statement from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Andrew Hilford (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A prisoner killed at High Desert State Prison was stabbed multiple times, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office determined his cause of death to be stab wounds of chest, back, head and upper extremities. His death was ruled a homicide.

Nevada Corrections officials said Tuesday that Sharp’s cellmate, Andrew Hilford, was arrested in connection with the death.

Sharp was serving a maximum of 11 years for robbery with a deadly weapon in a case out of Washoe County, according to his inmate record.

Hilford was serving 20 years to life in connection with a 2006 murder behind the Las Vegas Strip, according to district court documents. Hilford used a stolen shotgun to shoot and rob a man he saw walking by his car.

He was admitted to the Nevada Department of Corrections in 2008 but his minimum sentence was extended again when in 2012 he charged as a prisoner with a weapon, according to his inmate record.

Sharp’s death remains under investigation.

