Coroner rules man’s death after fight over woman was accidental

A Las Vegas police homicide investigation was closed after the Clark County coroner’s office determined the August death of a man following a fight over a love triangle was an accidental drug overdose.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police homicide investigation was closed after the Clark County coroner’s office determined the August death of a man following a fight over a love triangle was an accidental drug overdose.

Genesis Madora Campania, 33, was visiting friends at an apartment in the central Las Vegas Valley on Aug. 11 when he got into a fight with another man because the two were involved in a love triangle with a woman, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in August. The two fought in a car outside an apartment complex at 3937 Spencer St., near Flamingo Road. The fight ended in the other man being badly injured. Spencer said that man wasn’t arrested.

People at the complex performed CPR on Campania and called 911 about 12:15 a.m., but he later died at a local hospital.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday said Campania’s official cause of death was methamphetamine intoxication, with a significant condition of hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which affects the heart. The coroner’s office ruled Campania’s death an accident.

Spencer confirmed Tuesday that Campania’s death would not be counted in the department’s 2018 homicide numbers.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

3937 Spencer St., Las Vegas, NV