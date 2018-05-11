Death of Las Vegas man found in mobile home ruled a homicide

Ghasem Aliaskari, whose body was found March 8 at the Valley Vista All-Age Mobile Home Park, died of asphyxia and blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office, which classified his death as a homicide.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner has determined that a 73-year-old man whose body was found inside a Las Vegas mobile home in March was a homicide victim.

Ghasem Aliaskari died of asphyxia and blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office, which classified his death as a homicide.

Aliaskari’s body was found March 8 at the Valley Vista All-Age Mobile Home Park, 3001 Cabana Drive, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department did not release further details surrounding Aliaskari’s death, but confirmed on March 13 that a homicide investigation had been opened.

County booking logs show that no arrests have been made as of Thursday evening in connection with the killing. His death was the 47th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 41st investigated by Metro, Las Vegas Review-Journal records show.

