93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Homicides

Driver faces murder charge after running over man, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2021 - 4:54 pm
 
Ricardo Ramos (LVMPD)
Ricardo Ramos (LVMPD)

A man turned himself in Thursday after fatally striking another man with his vehicle.

Ricardo Ramos, 41, was arrested and booked on a murder charge, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said Ramos was in a fight with three other men around 2 a.m. on the 900 block of North Pecos Road. After the fight, investigators believe Ramos got into his vehicle and struck one man before driving off.

The man was taken to University Medical Center trauma center where he died.

Ramos later turned himself in.

Further details on Ramos’ court case was not immediately available Thursday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
2
Raiders report: Former first-rounder added to practice squad
Raiders report: Former first-rounder added to practice squad
3
Las Vegas police find 30 boa constrictors in Southern Highlands home
Las Vegas police find 30 boa constrictors in Southern Highlands home
4
Human remains found during search at Grand Canyon
Human remains found during search at Grand Canyon
5
Police investigate woman’s carjacking in Summerlin casino parking lot
Police investigate woman’s carjacking in Summerlin casino parking lot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST