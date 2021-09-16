Driver faces murder charge after running over man, police say

A man turned himself in Thursday after fatally striking another man with his vehicle.

Ricardo Ramos (LVMPD)

Ricardo Ramos, 41, was arrested and booked on a murder charge, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said Ramos was in a fight with three other men around 2 a.m. on the 900 block of North Pecos Road. After the fight, investigators believe Ramos got into his vehicle and struck one man before driving off.

The man was taken to University Medical Center trauma center where he died.

Ramos later turned himself in.

Further details on Ramos’ court case was not immediately available Thursday.

